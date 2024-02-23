This February, as King Sue Ham commemorates 93 years of providing premium meat products to Filipino households, the essence of love and nostalgia is beautifully interwoven. Within the rich tapestry of the brand's legacy, we uncover delightful tales from couples around the metro, revealing how King Sue Ham delicacies have etched themselves into the very fabric of their love stories.

One such tale begins in the aisles of an SM Hypermart, where a chance encounter over the last piece of Chorizo Bilbao sparked a romance for two yuppies. Described as a culinary masterpiece, King Sue's Chorizo Bilbao boasts a reddish-brown to dark brown color, a smoked aroma, and a firm yet juicy texture. Its smoked and meaty flavor, complemented by a hint of saltiness, has become the cornerstone of countless cherished meals. For this young couple, the first day they met marked the beginning of a lifelong journey together, filled with shared moments and the aroma of Chorizo Bilbao-infused stews, paella, and lentils lovingly prepared by the wife (and sometimes hubby). Their love for King Sue Ham products is now shared with their children now delighting in Pizza topped with King Sue Ham Pepperoni, reveling in the same flavors that brought their parents together.

In another heartwarming story, a newlywed couple's love story unfolds against the backdrop of a restaurant in Silang Cavite. Their romance kindled on a dating app, reached new heights when they were served a dish featuring King Sue Ham's German Franks. Recognizing the unmistakable taste, the future wife exclaimed, "I know this, this is King Sue German Franks!" From that moment on, King Sue Ham's German Franks became a common thread in their relationship, symbolizing shared experiences and culinary delights. Whether dining out or enjoying meals at home, the couple's love for King Sue Ham products remains unwavering, with sandwiches and rice topped with German Franks becoming a cherished part of their date routines.

As King Sue Ham celebrates nearly a century of enriching Filipino households with its premium meat products, these heartwarming tales serve as a reminder of the brand's enduring legacy. Whether igniting new romances or strengthening existing bonds, King Sue Ham continues to bring joy and nostalgia to tables across the nation. So, if you're searching for a taste of forever, look no further than King Sue Ham – where every bite is a journey through love and tradition.