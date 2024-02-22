‘Trip down memory lane’

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took foreign ambassadors to the Philippines for a walk back in time, giving them a tour of the most historic homes inside the Malacañang compound in Manila.

The First Lady, according to the Presidential Communications Office, wanted to show the envoys how the government is working to restore and protect the country’s heritage sites.

She also used the opportunity to further improve the Philippines’ ties with the nations represented by the diplomats, the PCO said in a statement.

The entourage first visited the Goldenberg Mansion, which used to be the Presidential guest house. The group then proceeded to the Teus Mansion, a 19th-century home now serving as the Presidential Museum.

“The ambassadors walked through exhibits that charted the evolution of Philippine leadership — including their triumphs and pitfalls,” the Palace statement said.

“Teus, a home with a past as colorful as its facade, now serves as a treasure trove of priceless pieces of Philippine history,” it noted.

Mrs. Araneta-Marcos and the ambassadors then proceeded to Bahay Ugnayan, a house featuring the President’s “Road to Malacañang,” a look at the important events that led to his return to the Palace.

After a tour of the three historic homes, the group visited the newly renovated Laperal Mansion on Arlegui Street.

The PCO described the Laperal Mansion as a European-designed home with tropical touches and 14 carefully designed bedrooms. It has two sunrooms named after former presidents.

The house also has three staterooms, each named after an important person in Philippine history: Ferdinand Magellan, US General Arthur MacArthur and Jose Rizal.

“All of (the features) were done by the country’s very best artisans and designers,” the PCO said. “This collaborative effort has resulted in a revival of heritage, a showcase of local talent, and a celebration of foreign diplomacy.”

The Laperal Mansion will serve as an official guest house for heads of state or government from other countries.

Filipinos are known for their hospitality, and the tour was part of the Marcos administration’s thrust to further improve the country’s relations with other nations.