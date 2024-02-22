PNP says it’s ready to protect Quiboloy

What death threats?

The Philippine National Police said yesterday it had no information on alleged threats to the life of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy.

Nonetheless, PNP spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo said the police would be ready to protect the religious leader if there was a “basis” for the supposed kill plot against him.

“Right now, except for his pronouncement, the PNP has not received any information with respect to a threat against his life,” Fajardo said.

She said the PNP always entertained requests for protective security provided a justifiable basis existed.

“As always, not limited to him (this is for everyone), whether it is a government official or ordinary citizen who has received death threats,” Fajardo said. “We are always ready to provide the appropriate security if there’s a request.”

Quiboloy, the other day, claimed United States agencies, aided by Philippine government officials, have been plotting to “wipe him out” amid the ongoing Senate investigation into sexual and other KOJC-related accusations against him.

“This is Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Appointed Son of God of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name. I should have called for a press conference right now, but because my life is in danger, you cannot see me right now but can only hear my voice,” he said in a lengthy audio-video uploaded on the YouTube account of Sonshine Media Network International, or SMNI, on Wednesday.

Honor subpoena first

Quiboloy added that the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States were planning to eliminate him through “rendition” instead of extradition.

“In my own country, I am hiding because they can pick me up just like that, without going through an extradition process,” he said, citing his sources.

“It’s not only rendition but also elimination. If it’s possible, they can assassinate me,” Quiboloy added.

At the Senate yesterday, Senator Risa Hontiveros said Quiboloy must first honor the subpoena issued by the upper chamber before he could attend succeeding hearings virtually.

Hontiveros said Quiboloy was just playing the victim in claiming his life was in danger.

“The committee will stand by its subpoena. Even if he is hiding, it will still be served at his known address. It will be received, so it means he received it. By now, he already knows he is being subpoenaed by the Senate,” she said.

The Senate panel that Hontiveros chairs is conducting an investigation, in aid of legislation, into the alleged sexual and physical abuses committed by Quiboloy.