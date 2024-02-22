Over 200 visions restored in Tzu Chi's "See Love Clearly" mission

Since 2007, Tzu Chi Eye Center has catered to 137,905 outpatients and performed 15,677 surgeries. And just recently when the Tzu Chi Medical Foundation wrapped up its two-day February Surgical Outreach in collaboration with Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, over 200 beneficiaries had their vision restored through eye surgeries.

Jacquelin Balan, 56, who had been enduring more than two years of poor vision because of cataracts thanked the heavens when she learned the news that free laboratory and diagnostic tests, as well as surgeries are being offered for free by the Tzu Chi Eye Center.

"I do pray that I finally received surgery so that I can still be of help to my family," she said. And her prayers were answered when a friend told her about the foundation's offer of free eye surgery.

But shortly after Balan consulted with doctors at the Tzu Chi Eye Center located in Sta. Mesa, Manila, her son fell severely ill due to low level of potassium in his blood.

A mother would put her child's welfare first before her own.

So Balan had put aside the idea of going through surgery and focus on her beloved son's treatment instead.

Heaven really moves mountains when you pray, according to Balan, because her son really recovers giving time for her to work on her illness. And she decided to go back to Tzu Chi's free eye care and surgeries.

Today, as her son is recovering, a new door that opened for her, has gave her the opportunity to see the world better again.

Vilma Reyes, a laundress, also became emotional as she expressed her gratitude for Tzu Chi's free services.

Her husband Rolly she said was a tricycle driver until cataracts claimed his eyesight.

"I honestly cannot afford these services," Vilma, a mother of three, teary lamented.

"I know because I had my husband go through these tests before when he fell ill, and it cost us P3,500. That is why, when they (Tzu Chi Foundation) phoned to inform us about these free services, I jumped for joy!"

Volunteer work

The eye surgical mission with a theme "See Love Clearly" ran in Love Month of 20 to 21 February 2024 with Tzu Chi Eye Center as the host for the two-day event, providing facilities and equipment for the surgeries.

With no less than Dr. Tadashi Hatorri from Japan, the director of the Asia Prevention of Blindness Association leading the volunteer doctors to perform the free cataract surgeries to help restore the sight of over 200 patients.

Dr. Hatorri is an opthalmologist and a humanitarian who has already committed his time and resources to provide free eye surgeries in Vietnam and Myanmar. He was a RMAF awardees in 2022.

After hearing about Tzu Chi Eye Center's charitable medical works over the years and witnessing it's state-of-the-art facilities, RMAF officials led by its president Susana Afan, were convinced it was a perfect venue for the surgical mission and the collaboration took place.

Other Tzu Chi volunteers those we see men and woman in white (pants) and blue (shirts) began screening patients while others, knowing that the patients are required to fast in preparations for their blood tests, thoughtfully cooked and served patients with hot soup and bread.

Dra.Gina Ang, Dra. mercy Jatico and Dr. Larry King led the consultations catering 130 patients on the mission's first day.

Dra. Jatico, a semi-retired anesthesiologist, has been volunteering at the Tzu Chi Eye Center to administer and manage anesthesia during surgeries for over a couple of years. It was her student Dr. King who introduced her to the foundation. She cherished every chance she gets to continue to be of service to many less privileged patients.

"I am quite happy that even if I am a little elderly, I am still useful and able to help. Although I have been a busy anesthesiologist in my active years, I think that this (volunteering at Tzu Chi Eye Center) is the best thing that ever happened to me in my career because I feel the love - my love for rendering service, and the love of the patients in return."

Five other anesthesiologists from University of Sto. Tomas University Hospital joined Dr. King.

Dra. Vanessa Gonzales, one of the USTH volunteer doctors, after attending to patients was given a tour of the facilities by Dr. King.

"The world is lucky to have Tzu Chi," she mused.

"Look at all the good they are doing. The playing field for the less fortunate becomes equal," she added.

The Tzu Chi Foundation's Eye Center was inaugurated in March of 2016 and situated at the Buddhist campus and temple in Sta. Mesa stands as the country's premier non-government organization-owned medical facility, equipped with cutting-edge medical technology.

The foundation's eye center offers free surgical interventions for cataracts and other eye ailments.