NFRDI, SEAFDEC joint project harvests 600 kilos of pompano

More than 600 kilos of pompano were harvested in Batangas province through a collaborative initiative between the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute and the Aquaculture Department of the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center.

The harvest, with a total volume of 631.5 kilos, was conducted on 6 February, after 8.6 months in the brackish water ponds of the Freshwater Fisheries Research and Development Center in Barangay Butong in the municipality of Taal.

The pompanos were cultured in two brackish water ponds with 1,1138 square meters each and a stocking density of two fish per square meter.

According to the Department of Agriculture attached agency, the harvested pompano reached an average marketable size of 322 grams.

The survival rate of the fish was 86 percent.

According to NFRDI, 1,707.6 kilos were yielded from the partial and final harvests.

The agency said that the harvest is part of the "Grow-out culture of snubnose pompano brackish water ponds," a continuing joint project that aims to demonstrate the culture of the prized fish commodity while introducing the fish to the local market and further refining its culture techniques.

The pompano, the world's most edible fish, sells for up to P430 per kilo in local wet markets.