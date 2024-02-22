Immigration alerts vs. Teves out — DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ), through the Bureau of Immigration (BI), has issued two Alert List Orders against expelled Congressman Arnulfo A. Teves Jr., the alleged mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla said the Alert List Orders were issued to restrict Teves' movement and facilitate his arrest through international cooperation.

“The DOJ assures that all individuals are held accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or influence,” said Remulla.

The Alert List Orders were issued pursuant to a court warrant dated 5 September 2023 and an Interpol Blue Notice published on 19 February 2024, the Secretary noted.

These orders direct all BI officers to promptly report any information regarding Teves’ entry, exit, or attempted entry/exit to the Philippine National Police (PNP) or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The BI officers are instructed to refer Teves to the PNP or NBI whenever encountered at any port of entry.

The issuances, according to Remulla, reflect the DOJ’s commitment to cooperating with international law enforcement agencies to ensure Teves will face the legal consequences of his alleged actions.

“Teves cannot escape the long arm of the law,” the DOJ chief stressed.