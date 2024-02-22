HSAC, Landbank ink partnership for digital transformation

Commissioners from the Human Settlement Adjunction Commission and officials of the Land Bank of the Philippines signed a Memorandum of Agreement Thursday to enhance the government agency's transformation program.

Commissioner Michael P. Cloribel in his message said the partnership with LBP creates another e-payment facility, the first one is the Union Bank.

Commissioner Sergio Yap II on the other hand said the tie up with LBP is also in accordance with Executive Order No. 170 which directed government agencies to adopt digital payments for their respective collections and disbursements as well as to provide its stakeholders with digital payment and collection method.

"This partnership will make all our transactions fast, secure and transparent with LBP's online paying platform (as cashless)," Yap explained.

Commissioner John Christopher Mahamud meanwhile said they are bent on asking lawmakers to increase the penalties levied to violators and those who would be found short-changing Filipinos who just wanted to have a house of their own.

"The P10,000 before is not P10,000 now anymore. We want them (lawmakers) to give us more teeth to implement our mandate," Mahamud said, stressing that the commission wanted Filipinos wanting and buying their own homes, to know that there is an agency to serve them, from any injustice.

"That we will be working as their defender in terms of housing issues," Mahamud added.

Thelma Badiola, one of LBP's Vice Presidents on the other end said, HSAC takes a milestone as it embraced digitalization to better it's goverment service to the people.

She added that their seamless banking processing is a straight-through and real-time posting.