DLSU Lady Spikers at UAAP Women's Volleyball

DLSU women's volleyball team — led by #9 Julia Cyrille Coronel, #3 Thea Allison Gagate, #6 Alleiah Malaluan, and #7 Shevana Laput — goes up against FEU at the UAAP Season 86 Women's Volleyball tournament on 21 February 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. | 📷 Joey Sanchez Mendoza