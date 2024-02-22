Cristy Fermin denies dragging Jalosjos, Suntay into Bea-Dominic breakup

With seeming vehemence, veteran entertainment show host and newspaper columnist Cristy Fermin belied claims that she dared to name personalities who figured prominently in the controversial Bea Alonzo-Dominic Roque breakup, thus unwittingly dragging Dapitan City mayor Bullet Jalosjos and former Quezon City congressman Bong Suntay into the issue.

“Wala po akong binanggit na pangalan. Napatunayan ko na ang condo unit [ni Dominic] ay nakabanggit sa isang pulitiko [pero] wala akong binanggit. Puro katanungan ’yun,” Fermin said in her Cristy Ferminute talk show last Wednesday, 21 February. (I did not mention names. I was able to prove that the condo unit of Dominic was mentioned in one politician but I didn’t mention it. It’s all question).

Fermin’s explanation came right on the heels of Roque’s statement, released through his legal counsel Fernandez & Singson law office, which came out 20 February. Roque’s camp condemned the “malicious and defamatory public statements of Ms. Fermin” and claimed that it was made “under the guise of entertainment news without any effort from her to confirm the same from Mr. Dominic Roque.”

According to the statement, the actor “is embarrassed and apologizes to Mayor Bullet Jalosjos and his family for being dragged into the public conversation because of the malicious, defamatory public innuendos of Ms. Fermin.”

Fermin stressed that Roque should be the one explaining as to who is the politician who owns his condo unit.

“Hindi kailangan sa akin manggaling. Hindi ako nagsalita… ni hindi ko nga binanggit ang condo unit samantalang alam na alam ang address. Wala kayong narinig sa akin (It should not come from me. I didn’t talk…didn’t even mention the condo unit even though I knew the address. You didn’t hear anything from me),” she pointed out.

She then put the blame on, as far as the mention of Jalosjos and Suntay is concerned, to some “vloggers” like Xian Gaza who used her as a source for their remarks.

“Ang mga vloggers po na nakisawsaw na nga lang ay kung bakit naglagay pa sa inyong lingkod at sa aming mga programa — itong CFM at ang SNN — sa alanganin. Nangopya, kinrop, nagbuo ng sarili nilang content na ang binabato (The vloggers dipped in the issue, but why did they put yours truly and our programs — CFM and SNN — in uncertainty. Copied, cropped, formed their own content which they were throwing),” she said.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview on Jay Ruiz’s YouTube channel, Jalosjos admitted that he owns the condo unit where Roque has been staying, but he’s renting it to the actor. Suntay claimed in the same interview that Roque was not given a gasoline station and that the actor was just an ambassador of Clean Fuel and celebrity driver of Formula V team.

“I think these people have to be also reprimanded. Kailangan may (There has to be) consequences. May batas tayo, eh. (We have a law). Wala, talagang (really a) demolition job. I will do some legal action,” Jalosjos said.

In Fermin’s last words on the issue, she is adamant in saying that she will not apologize to Roque, Jalosjos and Suntay, maintaining that she did not do anything wrong to them.