Community assets handover under enhancing food security, livelihood project in Bangsamoro

On 21 February 2024, the handover ceremony of community assets under the "Project for Enhancing Food Security and Livelihood" in Bangsamoro funded under the Japanese Supplementary Budget (JSB) was held in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat and Datu Mantil, Pigcawayan, Cotabato.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda Kenichi; BARMM Minister for Agriculture, Fishery and Agrarian Reform Mohammad S. Yacob; Minister for Public Works Eduard Guerra; Minister for Science and Technology Aida Silongan; Governor Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu of Sultan Kudarat Province; Joint Normalization Committee Co-Chairs Akmad Brahmin and Ariel Hernandez; and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines Deputy Representative Edwine Carrie.

The US$2.3-million project co-implemented by the UNDP aims to address the recent supply crisis and price inflation. The project aims to ensure food security for sustaining the peacebuilding and recovery in the Bangsamoro region.

Approximately 9,000 residents in six communities received food packs while 24,000 residents in 16 communities in and around BARMM are set to benefit from livelihood development support related to the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Given the current challenges further aggravated by internal and external sociopolitical factors, recognizing the dire sufferings of the people in BARMM and the surrounding area imposed by decades of armed conflict fueled by issues such as historical land disputes, cultural and religious differences, and political grievances, Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda stated that “as the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) approaches, and the 2025 Bangsamoro Parliament election in the horizon, we sincerely hope that this project will succeed and serve as an inspiration to the other communities in BARMM for greater economic stability and to further accelerate the Peace Process in the region”.

Japan has been contributing to the Peace Process for more than two decades. To date, over US$515-million in more than 100 projects have been undertaken under the Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development (J-BIRD). Japan remains committed to its support for the progress of the Peace Process and furthering development in Mindanao.