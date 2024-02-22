Bong Go's Malasakit Centers bringing hope to Filipino families

As the Malasakit Center, a brainchild of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, celebrates its sixth anniversary this February, stories like Patria Joy Domingo's highlight the initiative's crucial role in easing the healthcare burdens of many Filipinos.

Patria, a 43-year-old resident of Caloocan City, has a daughter who suffers from multiple health conditions. Eurice Joie, 11, was diagnosed with focal epilepsy, a form of epilepsy where seizures originate in a specific part of the brain; encephalomyelitis, an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord; and G6PD deficiency, a genetic disorder affecting red blood cells. She often had seizures and fever and needed regular check-ups and medications.

In their journey, Patria fondly refers to Eurice Joie as her "warrior child," a term that encapsulates her unyielding spirit and the daily battles she bravely confronts.

Patria recounts the daunting challenges her family faced, from frequent convulsions accompanying her daughter's illness to the overwhelming medical expenses that ensued. The recommendation to seek help from the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC) in Quezon City marked a turning point, uncovering Eurice Joie's condition and introducing the family to the Malasakit Center's support.

Patria Joy recalled the pain and shock she felt when she learned about her daughter’s condition. "Siyempre, nung una po, ang sakit, siyempre. Dahil nung pinagbubuntis ko pa lang po siya, alaga po siya sa mga masusustansyang pagkain, prutas, vitamins. Hindi po namin expect siyempre mag-asawa na ganon ‘yung mangyayari po," she said.

She also shared the financial difficulties they faced in providing for Eurice Joie's medical needs. "Kung wala po ‘yung Malasakit (Center), siyempre po, mahirapan po kami," she said.

But thanks to the Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop for government medical assistance, Patria and her daughter found a ray of hope. The Malasakit Center helped them cover the costs of Eurice Joie's treatments and medications.

"Malaki po na tulong sa amin ang Malasakit Center. Isa na rin din sa kabawasan ng gastos po namin," Patria said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Go, the father of the Malasakit Centers program, for making it available to all Filipinos, especially the underprivileged.

"Kay Senator Bong Go, maraming, maraming salamat po at ipinatupad niyo po sa buong Pilipinas, hindi lang po sa isang hospital, kundi sa malalaking hospital po. Nabigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na matulungan niyo po kami… Malaking, malaking tulong po ‘yan sa amin," she said.

Reflecting on the initiative, Go reiterates his unwavering service to the Filipino people, viewing the Malasakit Centers as an extension of his service-oriented ethos.

"Ako po, ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo po sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po'y naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo said Diyos," he stated.

The Malasakit Center, which was initiated by Go in 2018, aims to provide medical and financial assistance to patients by bringing together the services of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, under one roof.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around 10 million Filipinos.