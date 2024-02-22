Albay young farmers group hailed for agri growth

The Albay Young Farmers Organization, Inc. -- the first of its kind civil society youth organization in the country -- has been gaining recognitions for its significant contributions to the agriculture sector and food production in the Bicol Region.

AYFO helps in disseminating knowledge and information on modern agriculture technology and advocating for sustainable farming practices.

Last year, the Department of Agriculture, through its Bicol Regional Director Rodel Tornilla, accredited AYFO as a legitimate CSO and government partner in the implementation of agriculture and fishery programs, among others.

Prior to its accreditation, the organization received national acclaim as one of Ten Accomplished Youth Organization awardees.

AYFO's outstanding contributions were also underscored by the Adhika Fellowship Grant Award and San Miguel Better World Award.

It spearheads transformative initiatives in Albay's agricultural landscape, guided by its visionary mission of "Walang Albayanong Magugutom (No Albayano will go hungry).”

Albay Second District Representative Joey Salceda said AYFO’s principles are rooted in the belief that food security is a fundamental human right and it embodies the spirit of Albayanos, driven by passion and dedication to ensure a bountiful future for all.

Salceda expressed optimism that AYFO's accomplishments will pave the way for increased government support and recognition of youth contributions to the agriculture sector.

“AYFO plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of farming through knowledge dissemination and advocacy for sustainable practices, essential for ensuring food security and environmental conservation,” Salceda said in a statement on Thursday.

Looking forward to the year 2024, AYFO aligns its efforts with the central theme "ANGAT – Agri-Youth Network for Growth, Agriculture and Transformation," which embodies commitment to empowering youth in agriculture, emphasizing economic prosperity, technological advancement, and sustainable development.

Initiated in 2021 through partnerships between AYFO and Salceda’s congressional office, ANGAT aims to convert backyard gardens and vacant lots into productive spaces by cultivating vegetables instead of ornamental plants.

The fifth installment of the “Edible Landscaping sa Albay Project” boasts a record-breaking participation, with 301 barangays joining the initiative.

AYFO is also part of the Albay Young Farmers Program, a post-pandemic agricultural adaptation for the youth organized by Salceda that is currently a member of the National Coordinating Body of UNESCO Clubs in the Philippines.