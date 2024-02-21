Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde begin ‘Road to Forever’

Cheers on your engagement, Ria and Zanjoe!

In an Instagram post last Monday, 19 February, the couple announced their engagement after two years of dating.

“Forever sounds good,” Atayde wrote in the caption as she showed off the diamond engagement ring.

Zanjoe then replied, “And tastes even better.”

Friends in the industry of the future Mr. and Mrs. Marudo sent their congratulatory messages to the couple.

“Yaaaay love you guys!” Maine Mendoza wrote. Maine is the wife of Ria’s older brother, Arjo.

“Congratulations Ri and Z!” Joshua Garcia commented.

In 2022, Joshua Garcia, Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo and former couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla spent their Halloween together in Japan.

The Dirty Linen star confirmed his relationship with Atayde in January 2023.