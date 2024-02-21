Visayan Electric announces reduction in power rates for Feb-Mar

Visayan Electric announced yesterday that there will be a reduction of P0.37 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in power consumption for the February to March billing period.

This was due to lower generation rates in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Visayan Electric president and COO, Engr. Raul Lucero, said: "This is attributed to lower generation rates in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market,along with reduced transmitter charges from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)."

The decrease in generation rate would bring down the power cost from P11.62/kWh to P11.25/kWh. For an average household consuming at least 200 kilowatts a month, the decrease would save them at least P74.

"Given the unpredictable nature of our weather, it's crucial to begin our preparations for the dry season,as PAGASA could announce its arrival in the coming months," Lucero said.

He noted that historical data indicates electricity rates and consumption typically surge during the dry season due to increased reliance on cooling appliances.

The Visayan Electric added that electricity consumers can start preparing for the dry season by making sure that their cooling appliances, like air conditioners and electric fans, are clean and well maintained to ensure the optimum performance of these appliances.