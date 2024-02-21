Together again

A family reunion is always a happy occasion. It becomes more emotional when members see each other for the very first time after being physically separated at birth.

Siblings James and Joveth are examples of long-separated brothers. They had never seen each other as their mother gave them up for adoption when they were babies, KMJS reported.

Elvis Minuluan from Maramag, Bukidnon adopted James in 2008. The boy is now a Grade 10 student at a local school.

One day, the mother, Mary Joy, contacted Minuluan on social media to remind him of James’ brother. He searched for Joveth with the help of social media and got a tip on his whereabouts.

KMJS arranged for a reunion on the twins’ 18th birthday, taking James to a park in Manolo Fortich town, where he finally met his long-lost brother, Joveth, who local couple Fernando Ventura and Jeanylyn Ladao adopted. It was a joyful double birthday celebration for the twins.

Not all reunions are of people only.

For ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, a reunion with other members of the long-disbanded quartet is, of course, impossible with John Lennon and George Harrison already gone.

The 81-year-old rock icon, however, was reunited in December with a long-lost fixture by his side as the famous band of the 1960s churned out immortal hits like “She Loves You,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”

Last week, McCartney announced his reunion with his lost bass guitar on his Instagram. The Höfner, bought in 1961, had a distinctive violin-shaped and glossy wooden body. It was tracked and found by Lost Bass Project with help from Beatles fans and web detectives.

LBP said it learned that the Höfner was stolen by an unnamed person in 1972 from a van in London’s Notting Hill, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the LA Times, Journalists Scott and Naomi Jones, founders of LBP, and Höfner executive Nick Wass believe the bass guitar was sold to Ron Guest.

Later, a relative of Guest’s reached out to McCartney to say they wanted to return the instrument. The guitar and the singer have finally “come together” again after 52 years apart. “Come Together” is, of course, another of the Beatles’ big hits.