Students laud return to summer vacations

In education, the calendar plays a crucial role in shaping the experiences of students and educators alike. Traditionally, many educational systems have followed a calendar where summer vacations provide respite from academic rigors and oppressive heat.

However, various factors have led to deviations from this traditional calendar in recent years.

Recognizing the challenges of the prevailing calendar, the Department of Education has announced a gradual return to the old school calendar, with vacations scheduled during the summer months.

The decision to revert to the old school calendar reflects a recognition of the adverse effects of the current calendar on both physical comfort and academic performance.

In many regions, the prevailing calendar results in students and teachers grappling with sweltering heat during critical instruction periods. High temperatures not only impede concentration and learning but also pose health risks, particularly in areas with limited access to cooling facilities. By scheduling vacations during the summer months, the DepEd aims to spare students and teachers from the oppressive heat, creating a more conducive learning environment.

Moreover, returning to the old school calendar aligns with cultural and societal norms ingrained in the collective consciousness. For generations, the summer vacation has been synonymous with leisure, exploration, and rejuvenation. Families plan vacations, students engage in extracurricular activities, and communities gather for various cultural and recreational events.

By reinstating vacations in the summer, the DepEd honors these traditions and acknowledges the importance of providing students and educators with opportunities for rest and relaxation.

Practical infrastructure and resource management considerations also drive the reversion to the old school calendar. In many schools, the lack of adequate cooling systems and ventilation exacerbates the discomfort caused by high temperatures.

Additionally, the cost of operating and maintaining these systems during peak heat seasons strains already limited budgets. Schools can optimize their resources by aligning vacations with the summer months and focusing on implementing long-term solutions to address heat-related challenges, such as improving infrastructure and investing in sustainable cooling technologies.

Furthermore, the gradual nature of the reversion allows for careful planning and implementation, mitigating potential disruptions and ensuring a smooth transition for students, teachers, and educational institutions.

Recognizing that changes to the school calendar entail adjustments to various aspects of the education system, the DepEd has adopted a phased approach to the reversion process. This approach allows stakeholders to gradually acclimate to the new schedule, address logistical concerns, and make necessary adaptations to curricula, extracurricular activities, and administrative procedures.

However, the transition to the old school calendar is not without its challenges and considerations. One of the primary concerns is the need to balance academic continuity with the demands of the new schedule. Adjusting instructional timelines, exam schedules, and curriculum pacing requires careful coordination and collaboration among educators and administrators to ensure students receive a seamless and uninterrupted learning experience.

Additionally, the reversion may have implications for various stakeholders, including families, businesses, and community organizations. Summer vacations often coincide with the peak travel season and economic activities impacting tourism, hospitality, and other sectors reliant on seasonal demand. Similarly, parents may need to adjust work schedules and childcare arrangements to accommodate the new school calendar, necessitating support and flexibility from employers and policymakers.

As a whole, the gradual return to the old school calendar, with vacations scheduled during the summer months, represents a significant step towards enhancing students’ and educators’ well-being and academic performance.

By addressing the challenges posed by the prevailing calendar and honoring cultural traditions, DepEd demonstrates its commitment to creating a supportive and conducive learning environment. However, the success of this transition hinges on effective planning, stakeholder engagement, and flexibility to adapt to evolving needs and circumstances.

As educational institutions embrace this change, they pave the way for a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable approach to education in the years to come.