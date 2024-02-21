Risa wants plenary debates on divorce bill

Senator Risa Hontiveros is hoping that her colleagues would consider the scheduling of plenary deliberations on the bill legalizing divorce in the Philippines.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Hontiveros said she has already signed a committee report on the dissolution of marriage, however, it is yet to be scheduled for plenary interpellation and debates.

In September last year, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, chaired by Hontiveros, recommended the approval of Senate Bill 2443 or the Dissolution of Marriage Act — a substitution on consolidated Senate Bills 147, 213, 237, 554, 555, 1198, and 2047 on the Dissolution of Marriage Act—expanding the grounds for dissolution of marriage and legalizing divorce in the country.