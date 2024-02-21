Paying off debts

Dear Atty. Peachy,

Prior to my father’s death about a month ago, he was in a relationship with a woman who manipulated him in every way. I tried talking to him about how this woman was just after his money but he did not listen to me.

I ended up just letting him be, thinking that he deserves to be happy after mourning the death of my mother for five years.

Now that he has passed, I discovered that he apparently incurred a lot of debt while trying to sustain the extravagant lifestyle of his girlfriend. He even had to take a huge loan from one of his best friends to finance the business venture of his girlfriend.

My wife and I are scared of the debt that I inherited from my father. We have just bought our own house and my earnings are just enough to support the daily needs of my family, including the education of my two kids. We are worried that my father’s creditors will go after our house if the real and personal properties of my father is not enough to pay off his debts.

Please help us.

Oliver