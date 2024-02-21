New Clark City road fortifies investments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Bases Conversion and Development Authority to ensure the swift completion of the 19.81-kilometer Airport to New Clark City Access Road as it would help boost economic activity in Pampanga.

Speaking after he inspected the ANAR on Wednesday, Marcos said the project is just one component of a broader set of initiatives called “Build, Better, More,” aimed at boosting the international investment appeal of the Clark metropolis.

“Once operational, this will reduce travel time between Clark International Airport and New Clark City from one hour to 20 minutes and save commuters money as the ANAR will be toll free,” the President said.

“It is a red carpet rolled out for those who will partake of all the best things that Clark can offer. It shows the path forward of “Build, Better, More” so we will never lose our competitive advantage because unlocking the full potential of Clark is a continuing task,” he added.

Marcos said ANAR is integrated into BCDA’s One Clark development strategy, designed to drive economic and social progress across the nation by fostering growth in regions beyond Metro Manila.

Clark, he said, is now capable of accommodating various economic endeavors, such as innovation labs, creative workshops, manufacturing facilities, recreational centers and a cyber corridor.

“We must leverage these attributes into higher visitor traffic, attracting more investments that will generate better jobs and spur economic activity,” he said.

The ANAR Project spans nearly 20 kilometers with a total expenditure of P8.42 billion, functioning as a dedicated access route to bolster connectivity throughout Luzon, transforming travel and commerce between Central and Northern Luzon, Clark International Airport and Metro Manila.

The project includes the construction of a 900-meter bridge over the Sacobia River in Bamban, Tarlac.

Its primary objective is to alleviate traffic and stimulate economic development by enhancing travel efficiency across Luzon, linking major urban centers and transportation hubs.

Ultimately, it aims to reduce travel time from New Clark City to Clark from one hour to 20 minutes, thus fostering advancement in the surrounding regions.