Microsoft programs upskill Filipino youth

Technology giant Microsoft will be launching upskilling programs on artificial intelligence or AI in the Philippines which it says has a huge potential to become an AI hub.

Josh Aquino, Microsoft Philippines head of communications, declined to give details on the programs but said these will be launched “very soon” and will benefit both professionals and students. He shared this in a leadership forum held by the Makati Business Club on Tuesday.

Ahmed Mazhari, Microsoft president for Asia, said the Philippines has the promising population that can easily absorb and develop AI knowledge and skills.

Potential AI hub

“The Philippines has such a great population base of young talented people. You could actually be the hub of creating AI software capabilities,” Mazhari said.

Aquino added that Filipinos can also build networks of AI-skilled workers worldwide which will help further innovation.

“The Philippines speak the right language literally and figuratively when it comes to technology. We speak the world’s language; we’re represented in every country in the world through service workers. So, there’s a huge potential for us to establish a nation that has the leading AI capability,” he said.

Mazhari said the upskilling programs will prepare Filipinos for the inevitable displacement and evolution of jobs due to global technological advancements.

Thus, Mazhari stressed that the uses of AI are not limited to the highly technical aspect of operating business systems which should encourage Filipinos to learn AI.

“That could be a great supplement to the outsourcing industry. You could be doing remote monitoring of health care, of nursing homes,” Mazhari said.

“You could be working on second-tier software research that was developed in the US,” he added.

For the business process outsourcing industry, Aquino said AI provides firms customer insights and recommendations through its analytical capability to process large volumes of data, ensuring greater customer service.