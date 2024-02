LATEST

Makabata Helpline continues to combat child exploitation

LOOK: Makabata Helpline signs a memorandum of understanding with ECPAT Philippines to strengthen their collaboration in combating child exploitation and supporting vulnerable children. The Council for the Welfare of Children launched its new flagship program last 21 October 2023—Makabata Helpline 1383. This is a helpline where everyone can report any cases and issues relating to children.