It’s a Most Spectacular Year of the Dragon at SM Malls! Enjoy Luck and Love Like Never Before

Welcome the Year of the Dragon at SM Supermalls! Experience spectacular festivities and awe-inspiring centerpieces, and be amazed by over-the-top dragon-themed decorations and horoscope displays this Chinese New Year happening from February 1 to 29, 2024.

Luck in Love Feast

Indulge in the magic of togetherness as SM malls host the Luck in Love Feast. This event will bring people together over special food and dining deals because what better way to celebrate the Love Month and Chinese New Year than over a delicious meal?

Luck in Love Fair

SM malls will be transformed into a sea of red and lucky charms, creating a unique atmosphere that you won’t want to miss. From traditional trinkets to modern interpretations, discover the perfect token for your special someone in these bazaars.

Spot Love at the Lucky Dragon

Capture Instagrammable and TikTok-worthy moments with SM’s enchanting dragon installations adorned with hearts. It’s the perfect backdrop to share your love story with the world.

As February also marks the Chinese New Year, welcome prosperity and success at SM with these special activities:

Lucky Forecast

Explore the mysteries of the future with our “Lucky Forecast” showcasing Chinese zodiac predictions. Uncover what the stars have in store for your love life as you step into the year of the Dragon.

Lucky Dance

Be mesmerized by the vibrant Lion and Dragon Dancers parading through the mall, bringing good luck and positive energy to all. Join in the festivities and dance your way into a prosperous year ahead.