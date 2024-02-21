Israel offers advanced defense partnership for AFP Horizon 3

Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss disclosed that his country is looking forward to partnering with the Philippines for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Horizon 3.

Under the Horizon 3 phase of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (RAFPMP), the focus will be on improving the military's archipelagic defense capabilities.

This was according to AFP chief, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., earlier when asked by reporters whether President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had already approved the list of equipment and weapons system itemized for Horizon 3.

Brawner said the President is still to approve Horizon 3 as they are still in the process of refining it further, but the Horizon 3 of the modernization program will focus on the archipelagic defense concept.

The AFP chief said that by focusing on the archipelagic defense concept, the military plans to acquire more ships, aircraft, and radar systems.

“Israel looks forward to partnering with the Philippines for the Horizon 3," Ambassador Fluss said in an interview on the sidelines of the courtesy meeting of Israel emergency response tech and innovation road show held the other day at the Makati City Hall, with Makati City Mayor Abby Binay attended the event.

Ambassador Fluss said, “Israel is offering the Philippines the most modern and advanced technologies, including in the defense sector. Israeli systems are known for their quality and reliability.”

He added, “We are proud to have supplied Israeli systems to the AFP — Army, Air Force, Navy; Coast Guard and PNP. The Israeli government is happy to continue supplying defense systems and contributing to peace and security in the Philippines.”

Accordingly, Brawner said the defensive concept is aimed at protecting the country's 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone.

Horizon 3 was initially scheduled from 2023 to 2028, while Horizon 2 from 2018 to 2022 and Horizon 1 from 2013 to 2017.

The multirole fighters, which are being eyed to backstop the 12 FA-50PH light jet fighters acquired from South Korea, will be acquired under Horizon 3.

The AFP, per the top brass, cited the need to "reconfigure (its) approaches to dealing with the different threat groups."

It is referring to the "communist terrorist groups, the local terrorist groups, the threats being faced in the West Philippine Sea", alongside those natural disasters.