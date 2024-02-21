Foreman dies in acetylene tank explosion

A construction foremen died after an acetylene tank explosion hit him while he was busy doing a welding job Wednesday morning in Quiapo Manila.

The victim was identified as Emilio Esplago, legal age and a construction foreman in Alley Construction Srevices who succumbed to multiple injuries obtained from the explosion. Doctors at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center tries but failed to revive him.

It was learned from initial investigation of MPD-PS 14 that the incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. at Estero De Quiapo along Arlegui Street.

According to PSSg Jeus Cris Jacalne, the victim was using a welding machine when an acetylene tank nearby suddenly exploded that hit the said victim.

The explosion brought big damage to the place.