Foreigner faces charges for bomb joke at Laguindingan Airport

The Philippine's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP) reported that a foreign passenger was apprehended at Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental on Monday, 20 February, at 9:42 p.m. for making a bomb joke during a flight.

According to Laguindingan Airport manager Job De Jesus, flight DG 6723 from Mactan-Cebu, carrying 73 passengers, had already landed and parked at Laguindingan Airport. During the disembarkation process, a US citizen threatened everyone by screaming, "I can shoot you all and I can trigger the bomb," as he stood up to grab his baggage.

The incident was immediately reported to the airport control tower.

Following this, all of the passengers' baggage was inspected by the CAAP Security and Intelligence Unit and the PNP - Aviation Security Unit using K9 paneling, and none of it revealed any signs of bombs.

The suspect was being held at the PNP headquarters at Laguindingan Airport after being interrogated by PNP-AVSEU.

Meanwhile, De Jesus reminded air travelers about the inconvenience caused by making bomb jokes. “We consistently emphasize to passengers and airport users that joking or making bomb jokes at the airport or on an airplane is strictly prohibited. Anyone caught will face serious charges, including corresponding penalties and imprisonment,” he said.

Presidential Decree No. 1727 punishes bomb jokes with a penalty of imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than P40,000.