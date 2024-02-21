DMW welcomes guilty verdict of Jullebee Ranara killer

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the guilty verdict and sentencing of the accused for the killing of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara on Wednesday.

"We welcome the ruling of the State of Kuwait’s Appeal Court upholding the guilty verdict and sentence of 16 years imprisonment against the accused for the murder of OFW Jullebee Ranara," DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

In September 2023, Ranara's killer has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder and one year for driving without a license.

Ranara, 35, was a household worker whose burnt body was found in a desert in Kuwait in January 2023.

Her killer is the 17-year-old son of her employer who was arrested within 24 hours of the discovery of her burnt body and has confessed to the crime.

Cacdac said they have already informed Ranara's family and assured them of their continued support and assistance, as directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

"I have issued instructions to our Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) to work with our retained legal counsel in filing a civil action for damages against the father of the convicted perpetrator," Cacdac added.