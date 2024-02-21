Climate-resilient infra via sat, AI

For two decades now, AnyWay has been providing climate-resilient solutions to the global transport infrastructure industry.

“With AnyWay, we’ve affected a lot of nations. There’s a lot of work that we’ve done in Africa. We’ve helped a lot of the developing nations there. In the region of the Asia Pacific, we’re focused very heavily in Papua New Guinea,” Herbert Marquez Betz III, Philippine Country Representative of AnyWay Solid Environmental Solutions, said in the Daily Tribune’s online program Straight Talk.

“So we’re looking to affect more nations, assist more nations, in the region, as well as in other regions. So that’s there’s quite a bit. We’ve done work in Colombia, we’ve done work in Ghana, all over Africa,” Betz added.

In the Philippines, meanwhile, Betz said AnyWay helped in creating infrastructures in the Philippines.

“I think we’ve helped with some Balikatan Exercise structures with the Philippine military and some military explorations,” he said.

“We’ve also helped with certain middle-class, mid-range, residential complexes in Iloilo. With the roadworks, or road networks within those residential communities and then we also helped NGOs in the Philippines, (non-government organizations),” he added.

Betz said AnyWay Solutions also implemented road works in Palo, Leyte for a relocation site of the “Yolanda” victims.

“We worked closely with helping them with the relocation of those ‘Yolanda’ victims,” he added.

Currently, Betz said they are meeting with the Climate Change Commission, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the National Irrigation Administration to showcase their expanded services outside of techniques stabilization works as it ventures into the artificial intelligence.

Tech to be ubiquitous

Betz said that artificial intelligence, or AI, is becoming more prevalent and cheaper in the market.

“[We use AI] to be able to crunch data in a way that is more efficient and much faster than human capability,” Betz said.

“AI right now is very prevalent around the markets and it’s becoming cheaper and when you match AI with satellite technology, it allows us to design, it allows us to identify optimal route alignment, water encatchment areas so that we can avoid, identify what areas situational problems are so that we can incorporate that to the design and that we can share that with the either agency or the proponent,” he added.

Betz said they assure that the technology that they use helps governments plan and provide preliminary specific to what is required to spend.

“If we look at satellite technology, say for 100 kilometers stretch of the road, if that were to be done conventionally, as opposed to the satellite, let’s just say conventionally would take more than a month to be able to collate and create that data,” he said.

“Whereas, if we use satellite technology, we could more or less in simplistic terms come up with a design within a week for a proponent,” he continued.

With AI, he noted, it can create a generalized cut and fill where it can be very specific.

“AI is using all of its ability to identify all optimal direction and the shortest direction and the shortest point from A to B,” he added.