Chavit's solution to transport woes: Replace outdated jeepneys with modern e-jeeps

With the impending program of the government to phase out obsolete passenger jeepneys, former Ilocos Sur governor, congressman, and business tycoon Luis “Chavit” Singson maybe the answer to the transport woes as he assured the other day various transport organizations in the country that he will finance, manufacture, and provide them with the state-of-the-art electric jeepney, an offer lauded by the transport groups.

“I just want to help these transport groups as I will provide them with modern e-jeepney, without guarantee or collateral,” Singson told this writer.

In his meeting with various leaders of transport groups such as FEJODAP, with 50,000 members nationwide represented by its national president Jefraem Gochangco and chairman Deo Sotto; Liga ng Transportasyon ng Pilipinas National president Orlando Marquez; LTOP; VIV Express; Pasang Mason; and others, Singson told the transport groups that he will fully finance their e-jeepneys and no cash out and they can own their own e-jeepney.

“The best tong offer ni Gov Chavit dahil mura pa, maluwag, at may kakayahan siyang magbayad sa aming e-jeep. Maganda ginagawa niya dahil kinokunsulta kami (This is the best offer given by Gov Chavit since this is cheap, wide, and he has the capacity to finance it,), said FEJODAP president Gochangco in an interview with this writer inside the mansion of the governor here.

Singson said earlier that he, together with the DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista and other DOTr officials, will fly to different regions of the Philippines to meet and inform the transportation groups that the LCS Group will provide the financing for the e- jeep drivers to own an e-jeepney made and designed by the LCS Group in partnership with E-mobility Association of Korea. LCS is acronym of Luis Chavit Singson.

“NO DOWNPAYMENT,” assured Singson.

Singson’s efforts are said to be the solution to modernize the obsolete transport jeepneys in the country that is also a headache of the national government.

The transport leaders hailed Chavit, a close friend and political adviser of President Bongbong Marcos, for his initiatives in voluntarily helping them modernize their old jeepneys, saying they can then have their own e-jeepneys.

The national government threatened to phase out obsolete jeepneys without providing them financial support to own one.

It was learned that starting by May, the transport groups can then start ordering their vehicle and by October, it will be the start of the massive production of it by the LCS company of Singson.

The seating capacity of the e-jeepney is 23 seaters but it can have additional five (standing) passengers or a total of 28.

The e-jeepney can run a maximum speed of 50 kilometers per hour up to 80 kms.

It has only four hours charging time that can possibly run up to 670 kms.