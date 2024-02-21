Bong Go's healthcare efforts for Mindanao highlighted at MinDA meeting

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized his commitment to Filipinos’ well-being and the country’s health sector during the 17th Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Board of Directors Meeting at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City, on Friday, 16 February.

As an ex-officio member of the board representing the Senate, Go highlighted his people-centered approach to healthcare by advocating for the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers, the expansion of Regional Specialty Centers, the establishment of more Super Health Centers, and improving other health facilities in the countryside particularly in underserved areas in Mindanao.

The Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act, which Go principally authored and sponsored, aims to support impoverished patients in reducing hospital costs. There are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including 40 in Mindanao. So far, around 10 million Filipinos have benefitted from the program, according to the Department of Health.

Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have also been allocated for constructing over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, of which 224 are to be constructed at strategic locations in Mindanao. The initiative aims to decongest hospitals and make primary healthcare accessible to underprivileged Filipinos.

“Sa kakaikot ko, marami pong mga kababayan natin na wala pong access sa hospital. ‘Yung mga buntis nanganganak na lang po sa tricycle or jeepney dahil sa sobrang layo po ng hospital. Ngayon, with this Super Health Center, pwede na po diyan ‘yung panganganak. It's a medium type of a polyclinic. Diyan na po ‘yung primary care ng Universal Health Care, diyan na po ‘yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth, diyan na sila magpakonsulta,” shared Go while highlighting the importance of early disease detection in communities to protect the health of Filipinos.

Moreover, Go discussed the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers, which are set to provide specialized medical services in all regions, ensuring that Mindanaoans have access to high-level medical care closer to home. Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

“Napakaimportante nito lalung-lalo na sa Mindanaoan. ‘Di ba ang Heart Center nasa Manila? ‘Di ba ang Kidney Center nasa Manila? Ang Lung Center nasa Manila, sa Quezon City. Papaano naman ‘yung nasa Mindanao? Papaano ‘yung nasa Zambonga? Papaano ‘yung nasa BARMM? Pupunta doon walang pamasahe, walang matitirhan, walang kamag-anak. Kawawa ‘yung mahihirap nating kababayan,” he stressed.

In Mindanao, hospitals, like Zamboanga City Medical Center, Northern Mindanao Medical Center, Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center, Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, Caraga Regional Hospital, Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center, and Amai Pakpak Medical Center, will have specialty centers to address various specialized health concerns.

“Ngayon po with this law, ito pong Regional Specialty Centers Act, maiilalapit na sa ating mga kababayan ang specialized medical services lalo na dito sa Mindanao. Prayoridad po ito ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at Senate President Migz Zubiri at ako po ang principal sponsor at isa sa authors nito sa Senado,” cited Go.

Go also successfully sponsored the passage of 69 laws for the upgrade and establishment of public hospitals all over the country. This is aside from various health infrastructure and equipment he supported for various hospitals in Mindanao.

“May cancer center na rin sa Southern Philippines Medical Center sa Davao City. Isa lang ito sa ating pagsisikap na mapaganda pa ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa Mindanao. Nasuportahan natin ang pagtatayo ng 300-bed infectious disease building at ng ambulansyang kumpleto sa equipment para sa SPMC,” he earlier shared.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go advocated for several projects in Mindanao, such as procuring ambulances for some local government units and medical equipment for various hospitals. He also supported the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC in Davao City.

During the MinDA meeting, Governing Board Member of the National Research Council of the Philippines, Gisela Concepcion, also expressed her gratitude towards the senator's contributions, saying, "I would like to thank the good senator for your Malasakit Centers programs and to help our country deal with infectious diseases and even mental health. Thank you so much for your efforts."

Just recently, Go joined the inauguration of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory I at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City on Thursday, 15 February. He stressed the critical need for such facilities in regions outside of Manila particularly in Mindanao.

"Hindi na po nila kailangan bumiyahe sa Maynila kung may catheterization lab na dito," he stated, highlighting the importance of having comprehensive medical services available in the region to ease the burdens faced by patients.

Go then expressed gratitude towards his colleagues in the Senate for their collaborative efforts in securing the necessary funding for the lab.

Aside from healthcare, Go was also instrumental in pushing for an increase in the budget for the Strengthening Indigenous People in Mindanao (STIP-Mindanao) Program under the MinDA. The program received an additional PhP10 million, which was allocated to enhance the cultural heritage of Indigenous communities and elevate their standard of living.

“Sa tulong ni Senator Bong Go at mga Mindanaoan senators, lahat po sila ay nagkaisa para matulungan ang (MinDA) para mas lalo pang matulungan ang Mindanao. Php100 million ang naidagdag sa aming annual budget. Dahil mahal po ni Senator Bong Go ang Mindanao at ayaw niya maiwanan ang mga IP o indigenous peoples ng Mindanao, nagdagdag pa siya ng budget para sa Strengthening Indigenous People in Mindanao,” MinDA Secretary Maria Belen Acosta expressed.

“‘Di niya binanggit, napaka-humble. Pero yan po ang katotohanan na marami pong budget at suporta, galing sa Senado,” Acosta added.

Go also supported fellow Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s push for the digitalization efforts of MinDA. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go also pushed for the funding for the conduct of the BIMP-EAGA games this year.