Bong Go proposes creation of Gov't Accountancy Office for efficient public spending

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has filed Senate Bill No. 2536, seeking to create the Government Accountancy Office (GAO) under the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to further enhance and professionalize government accounting for better management and control of resources.

The proposed measure, filed on Wednesday, 7 February, aims to improve the current governmental accounting systems, setting a new standard for managing and controlling the country's resources.

"In our continuous efforts to elevate public service and instill good governance, it has become increasingly clear that professionalizing government accounting is not just a necessity but a duty to the Filipino people," expressed Go.

"The establishment of the GAO is a step towards achieving a government that is fully accountable, highly efficient, and utterly transparent in managing and controlling the public resources," he explained.

Historically, the management and oversight of financial operations within the Philippine government have needed to be more cohesive and efficient. The over-reliance on the Commission on Audit for auditing public spending has underscored a significant gap in the government's ability to manage its financial systems.

Under SBN 2536, the GAO is envisioned as a central authority responsible for the technical supervision of all accounting functions across government agencies. This centralization is a strategic move designed to ensure consistency, transparency, and efficiency in handling government finances.

The bill aims to also elevate the quality of financial management and control by setting high standards for the accounting profession within the government. Furthermore, the proposed creation of the GAO promises a more organized and streamlined approach to accounting, reducing redundancy and improving the speed and accuracy of financial reporting.

The bill likewise emphasizes the development of a robust internal control system to manage and safeguard government resources effectively, thereby minimizing risks and enhancing accountability. Lastly, the bill seeks to improve the overall efficiency of government operations, enabling faster decision-making and better management of public funds.

"The GAO's primary role will be to ensure that every peso allocated by the government is spent wisely, monitored closely, and accounted for accurately. By adopting global best practices and leveraging the latest technologies in financial management, the GAO will provide the critical oversight needed to prevent waste and combat corruption," stressed Go.

"This move will not only safeguard public funds but also ensure that these funds are directed towards programs and projects that genuinely make a difference in the lives of our people," he underscored.

In conclusion, Go expressed that the introduction of SBN 2536 will enhance collective efforts in professionalizing and centralizing the government's accounting functions. It seeks to improve government agencies' operational efficiency and aims to foster greater accountability and transparency in managing the nation's resources.

"In essence, the creation of the GAO under the DBM is a testament to our unwavering commitment to good governance and fiscal responsibility. It underscores our determination to utilize every available resource to benefit our people, especially the marginalized and underserved," said Go.

“Importante na magamit ang pondo ng bayan sa wasto at epektibong paraan kung saan makikinabang ang ating mga kababayan lalo na ang mga mahihirap. Ni piso ay hindi dapat masayang o manakaw. Together, let us strengthen efforts towards a more efficient and clean government,” he ended.