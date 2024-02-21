Age is just number

Pacquiao’s dedication to his craft and relentless training regimen defy the notion that age should be a limiting factor in athletic competition.Moreover, boxing is a sport that transcends age barriers. Unlike other sports where speed and agility diminish with age, boxing is as much about strategy and experience as it is about physical prowess.

Pacquiao’s years of experience in the ring give him a significant advantage over younger, less seasoned fighters. Denying him the opportunity to showcase his skills on the Olympic stage is unfair and a disservice to the sport itself.

But perhaps the most absurd aspect of this whole debacle is the hypocrisy of it all. While the Olympic committee is quick to enforce age restrictions on athletes like Pacquiao, they turn a blind eye to other, more pressing issues within the realm of sports: Doping scandals, corruption, and unethical behavior run rampant, yet somehow, a 45-year-old boxer is deemed too old to compete? It’s enough to make you wonder where the priorities of these governing bodies truly lie.

Some may argue that age restrictions are necessary to ensure a level playing field and protect the athletes. But let’s be real here: boxing is not a sport for the faint of heart. It’s a brutal, unforgiving endeavor where only the toughest survive. If Pacquiao feels he’s still capable of competing at the highest level, who are we to tell him otherwise?

Furthermore, age restrictions fly in the face of the Olympic spirit itself. The Olympics are supposed to be about unity, diversity, and the celebration of human achievement. By imposing arbitrary limitations based on age, the Olympic committee sends the message that only youth is worthy of recognition and praise. This not only undermines the values the Olympics stand for but also perpetuates harmful ageist stereotypes in society.

The rejection of Manny Pacquiao’s bid to box in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to age is nothing short of absurd. Pacquiao’s unparalleled skills, dedication, and passion for the sport should be celebrated, not stifled by outdated rules and regulations.

If the Olympic committee truly wants to uphold the integrity of the games and honor the athletes who compete in them, they should reconsider their stance on age restrictions and allow Pacquiao and other athletes like him to prove that age is just a number.

