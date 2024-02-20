Turtle season

Why was the seizure of those giant marine clams in Palawan some days ago called a “major win” for marine conservation?

That “major win” means nothing against the gargantuan damage already done to our marine ecosystem by ruthless buccaneers out for quick, heavy cash. For when there are scavengers, there are buyers. The illegal wildlife trade still exists because many factors allow it to thrive.

Recently, some good news bubbled up about how the “authorities seized 336 pieces of fossilized giant clam shells, valued at P8.1 million, in Palawan.”

It was a significant find, indeed, but that was just one bust. Last year, another hoard of these beautiful bivalve clams was discovered in Palawan, where such illicit trade usually transpires, making the Philippines one of the hotspots for these criminal activities.

The World Wildlife Fund says, “Wildlife crime is big business.” From elephant tusks to turtle shells, these poachers contribute massively to the deterioration of the world’s endangered species.

“Run by dangerous international networks, wildlife, and animal parts are trafficked much like illegal drugs and arms. By its very nature, it is almost impossible to obtain reliable figures for the value of the illegal wildlife trade. It is estimated to run into billions of dollars,” the WWF adds.

It is, indeed, a “relentless battle,” such as what the Philippines is trying to address specifically for its marine biodiversity.

Major busts in recent years indicate intensive action by the Philippines authorities to address this oft-ignored illicit trade that is destroying our marine life.

Yet why does it seem so easy still for poachers to conduct their activities here? Does anyone ever get caught, or do we simply clap our hands at finding illegally obtained goods? What happens to those “finds” afterward? How are we protecting our natural resources against illegal encroachment? Do officials turn a blind eye, or are they on the take? Do they realize the far-reaching effects of such negligence and greed?

Last January, almost 80 baby turtles made their way into the ocean in Dimakya Island, Palawan. It was the first batch of two clusters of eggs laid on the island some weeks back and carefully protected by island residents.

I remember the news about a boatload of 500 turtles found in a Chinese vessel in 2014, somewhere off Palawan. The local authorities caught the errant fisherman, who was found guilty of poaching rare turtles. They were meted steep fines or, if they could not pay, a year or so in jail. Chinese government demanded their release, saying they were in “Chinese territorial waters.”

This same dispute has already ruined acres of corals in our seas. The illegal claimants continue to be unmoved by the reality of what they have done to our marine ecosystem.

And what of our own government? Finally, in 2023, the House approved House Bill 8586, which repeals Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. According to a report, “Lawmakers and environmentalists said RA 9147, which was signed in 2001, no longer deters illegal wildlife collectors and traders” and “the proposed measure penalizes wildlife trafficking or when prohibited acts are committed by a syndicate or on a large scale, or the wildlife is exported to or imported from another country through the connivance of several persons.”

However, “Counterpart measures have been pending at the committee level in the Senate since 2022,” the same 2023 report ended.

It took over two decades for the head of eagle conservation in Davao to have his idea for an eagle sanctuary approved and rolled out. If it takes this long to act against wildlife crime, those baby turtles in Palawan may well be ready for poaching by the time anything is done.