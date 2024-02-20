Three-way poll race in Cebu City seen

With the midterm elections just more than a year away, politicians in Cebu City are starting to position themselves to bat for the mayoralty post of the city come May 2025.

As it seems, three individuals have already expressed intention to run for mayor of Cebu City as early as now, as former Bureau of Customs commissioner and PDEA regional director and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Yogi Felimon Ruiz confirmed that he is interested in the city’s top post.

It was revealed that the former Customs chief have started grassroots organizing through the Bando Osmena Pundok Kauswagan political machinery founded by former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Meantime, Metro Cebu Water District chairperson Atty. Jose Daluz III told DAILY TRIBUNE his interest to the mayoralty seat, saying that he has revived the Panaghiusa Party or United Party organized by his mother Inday Nita Daluz and the late senator, congressman and Mayor John Osmeña.

“I am still going around the city to consult. I am aiming for the mayorship but am not fully decided yet; with the myriad of problems in the city, I am overwhelmed. How can we make a difference?” Daluz — who was the campaign manager of incumbent Mayor Michael Rama in 2022 election — said.

Rama, on the other hand, announced on Monday that he is seeking reelection with incumbent Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia as his running mate in the 2025 midterm elections.

“With pride, privilege and distinction, with no fear of contradiction, still my vice mayor for 2025, Raymond Garcia,” said Rama, adding that they will not deviate from their political formula for 2025, emphasizing that most of his allies are serving their first term.

He disclosed that his allies include North District Representative Rachel Marguerites del Mar and South District Representative Eduardo Rama.

Rama heads the Barug PDP Laban while Garcia heads the local party Kusug or the Kugi Uswag SUGBO.