Study on Pasig’s garbage collection takeover

The Pasig City government is currently conducting a feasibility study for the collection of garbage by the administration, Mayor Vico Sotto announced on Monday.

“There is also an ongoing feasibility study on the implementation of the garbage collection by the administration in the whole city of Pasig and procurement of additional garbage trucks, among others,” Sotto said during the weekly flag-raising ceremony.

Sotto also discussed one of the major projects of the sanitation office — the planned accreditation of street food vendors. He said this project will help street food vendors to be accredited — the accreditation process already includes the conduct of inspection, and the provision of a cart, so that people will know that these street food vendors are accredited by the city government.