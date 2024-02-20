Social media and taboo

Republic Act 11930, known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, is a legislative measure adopted in the Philippines to combat the proliferation of online sexual abuse and exploitation cases involving children.

It imposes various obligations on individuals and entities, particularly those in the private sector, which includes internet service providers, social media platforms, financial payment institutions, and other businesses that could be used as vehicles for such reprehensible activities.

The private sector holds a significant responsibility in the fight against online sexual abuse and exploitation. Companies operating in the digital space are often the first line of defense against disseminating CSAEM. They can monitor, detect, and report instances of abuse, which is crucial in preventing and responding to these crimes.

Under Republic Act 11930, the private sector is obligated to adopt proactive measures to prevent their platforms or services from being used for OSAEC and CSAEM. This includes the implementation of effective content moderation systems, age verification processes, and the use of technology to detect and remove CSAEM. The Act mandates that these entities report any knowledge or suspicion of OSAEC and CSAEM to the proper authorities, such as the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation, within 48 hours.

Moreover, the private sector must preserve the evidence of such abuse or exploitation. This is critical for law enforcement agencies to successfully investigate and prosecute offenders. The Act also requires that the private sector cooperate with government agencies by providing necessary information and assistance during investigations and legal proceedings.

It is also important for the private sector to engage in education and advocacy initiatives to raise awareness about the risks of online sexual abuse and exploitation. Creating a culture of vigilance and awareness can help deter potential abusers and empower users to report suspicious behavior.

In addition to these legal obligations, the private sector has a moral imperative to go beyond compliance and actively engage in the fight against OSAEC and CSAEM. The private sector can participate in multi-stakeholder initiatives, invest in research and development of advanced technologies to combat these crimes, and promote ethical business practices that prioritize the protection of children’s rights.

The private sector’s involvement is not only a matter of fulfilling legal duties but also about corporate social responsibility. The cost of inaction is high, as the impact of online sexual abuse and exploitation on children can be devastating and long-lasting. It is in the interest of businesses to ensure a safe online environment, as this also helps maintain public trust in their services.

In summary, the obligations of the private sector under Republic Act 11930 are significant and multifaceted. It is legally required to prevent, detect, report, and preserve evidence of OSAEC and CSAEM and to assist law enforcement. Ethically, it should protect children online through proactive measures, innovation, and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a safer digital ecosystem for all users.