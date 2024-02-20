Six fishermen rescued off capsized boat

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A Panama-flag bulk carrier identified as M/V Navios Lumen rescued six Filipinos after their motorboat capsized off Pangutaran Island in Sulu.

Naval Forces Western Mindanao commander Rear Adm. Donn Anthony Miraflor on Monday reported that the cargo vessel rescued the passengers and crew of M/B Lorena on Saturday as the Pinoy vessel capsized at the vicinity 38 nautical miles west off Pangutaran Island.

Initial reports disclosed that the M/B Lorena was traveling from Mapun en route to Zamboanga City when it encountered rough seas and strong currents, causing it to capsize.

Incidentally, the M/V Navios Lumen was also cruising the sea in the area towards its next port of call in Australia when the captain of the ship noticed the incident and upon sighting of the capsized vessel, the M/V Navios Lumen immediately maneuvered the ship to rescue the victims and render assistance.

According to Miraflor, the boat captain of M/V Navios Lumen reported the incident to Pilas Littoral Mission Vessel, which in turn, immediately relayed the information to LMS Bongao for appropriate action

Immediately, PC390 was deployed to facilitate the safe transfer of the six rescued persons.

In the evening, PC390 arrived and moored portside to M/V Navios Lumen in the vicinity of Sibutu Passage, Tawi-Tawi and transferred the distressed passengers.

Upon arrival in Lamion Wharf, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, the PC390 personnel gave food and drinking water before the rescued individuals were turned over to the Ministry of Social Services and Development in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi for counseling, health check and further assistance before going home to their families.

“We are glad that the boatmen were safe and in good condition after the bulk carrier found them and handed them over to us,” Miraflor said.

“We are also glad that we can work promptly together with our friends from civilian vessels that transit our waters and with the aid of our LMS, to ensure every seafarer’s safety especially during rough seas and bad weather,” he added.