Senator Bong Go lauds healthcare outreach in Cavite City

Senator Bong Go conveyed his gratitude for the effective healthcare outreach organized by Geraldine Borromeo, the ASIAN School of Advanced Technology Inc.'s class president, at Villa Porta Covered Court, Barangay San Roque in Cavite City on Sunday, 18 February.

The ASIAN School of Advanced Technology Inc., recognized under Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in Region IV-A, offers a program in Caregiving (Elderly) NC II. This program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide quality care for the elderly, focusing on their physical and emotional needs.

The event, which catered mostly to senior citizens, aimed to provide essential medical services to those in need, reflecting the school's dedication to nurturing future caregivers equipped with compassion and competence.

Go’s Malasakit Team also attended and provided grocery packs, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select medical mission beneficiaries.

As a proponent of improving healthcare access, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the availability of medical aid programs at the Malasakit Centers in General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City.

The Malasakit Centers program celebrates its 6th year this year. It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Senator Go principally sponsored and authored in 2019. The program has assisted around ten million indigent patients according to DOH with 159 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide.

Senator Go also advocated for 12 Super Health Centers in the province to make certain that primary care is within reach of Filipinos, especially those in far-flung areas. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health, led by Dr. Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers. Go, the vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also backed multiple road upgrades in Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus, and Tagaytay. Furthermore, support has been extended for the rehabilitation and enhancement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta, as well as the refurbishment of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City. Additionally, there is support for acquiring ambulance units for the local governments of Indang and Trece Martires City, and for enhancing a sports facility at Cavite State University in Indang.