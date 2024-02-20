PBBM takes stand against cyanide fishing

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine government would pursue legal actions against the foreign fisherfolks who used cyanide to fish in Bajo de Masinloc over the weekend if warranted.

In an interview with the reporters in the Metropolitan Theater on Tuesday, Marcos said the Philippine government is prepared to gather evidence against those responsible for cyanide fishing in the disputed shoal.

His comments come in response to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and Filipino fishers' claim that the Vietnamese and Chinese fisherfolks used cyanide fishing in the shared fishing ground.

"The BFAR said it's really happening; some have been saying it has been going on for a long time," Marcos Jr. acknowledged. "I do know that there are cases of cyanide fishing even here in the Philippines before, but I think the reason it's more alarming now is that it has become more prevalent."

Marcos Jr. added that the government is "definitely" alarmed by the reports. He mentioned that cyanide fishing is a destructive practice, not only for the livelihood of the fishermen but also for the entire marine ecosystem.

Several scientific reports explained that cyanide can induce coral bleaching or directly result in coral mortality. Corals and coral reefs play a vital role as they serve as breeding grounds, habitats, and food sources for fish.

While acknowledging previous instances of cyanide fishing within Philippine territory, Marcos Jr. emphasized the heightened concern due to the reported prevalence in the Scarborough Shoal.

"If we feel that there are enough grounds to (file legal actions), then we will," Marcos said.

The National Security Council (NSC) said earlier this week that they would be probing the issue, directing the BFAR to finalize its report with the required evidence.

In a public briefing, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said they need to be careful with the claims and underscored that the government needs to validate and investigate.

Malaya also mentioned that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) are currently collaborating to strengthen the investigation regarding environmental degradation against China.