Parañaque shooting suspect surrenders

The suspect in the shooting incident in Parañaque City opted to surrender to the police hours after the victim died in a hospital, police said.

Report showed the victim, identified only as alias Yolanda, 43 years old was shot along Palanyag Road, Gatchalian, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City, 15 February, at approximately 6 p.m. and was declared dead on arrival at the Olivarez General Hospital around 6:11 p.m.

The suspect, identified as alias Cafgu, voluntarily presented himself at the San Dionisio Police Substation with his relatives around 11 p.m. on 15 February at San Dionisio Police Substation.

The police promptly assisted him, bringing him to the Investigation Section of the Parañaque City Police Station for a thorough investigation.

During the investigation, the victim’s son positively identified the suspect. Subsequent verification revealed that the suspect held an expired License to Own and Possess Firearms since 11 March 2022, and had two pistols cal. 45.

Further scrutiny showed the suspect has a criminal record for violation of RA 10591 “Consummated Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition” dated 20 January 2021, in the City of Antipolo, Rizal.

A murder complaint has been formally filed against the suspect, and the case has been referred to the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office through an inquest proceeding dated 16 February 2024, docketed under IS No. XV-12-INQ 24-B-0170.