Makati-Israel commits to emergency response

A delegation from the Israeli government and companies for emergency technology and innovation could be the start of strong cooperation with Makati City being the financial capital of the Philippines.

Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss said the delegation of their country will be in the country for three days particularly to share technologies for emergency response, smart system and enhance cooperation not only with the local government unit of Makati for technology sharing.

The mission of Israel is to connect Filipino and Israeli companies on a demand basis and to provide a proper economic framework aimed at supporting the interaction of businesses from both countries.

The country will showcase its expertise and wide range of partners in Israel to be able to expose Filipino companies to their cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions in various industries such as homeland security, agriculture technologies, ICT and mobile, medical device and healthcare, cyber, energy and more.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay expressed her thanks to the Israeli government particularly to Ambassador Fluss who is also a resident of Makati City for choosing her city to showcase their cutting-edge technology.

Though Makati has the needed equipment and training for disaster response, Mayor Abby said they are looking into possible cooperation particularly in security aspects or security emergencies.

“So we have many more to improve in terms of terrorism readiness if they can also provide technology like sniffing dog, if they have a technology that doesn’t need a live dog to find say survivors or casualties in rubbles,” Mayor Abby said.