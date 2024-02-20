Lacuna to cops: Keep MPD untarnished

Mayor Honey Lacuna graced yesterday the 123rd anniversary of the Manila Police District under its Director, Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay and urged all station commanders and heads of various units not to tarnish the good reputation of the MPD as Manila’s Finest.

“I hope you will not tarnish the good name and image of the MPD,” she said in the presence of Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda Jr., Col. Roderico Roy Jr. of the District Directorial Staff and Vice Mayor Yul Servo, among others.

In her short message, Lacuna recalled that from the Philippine Commission Act No. 70 which was passed and implemented on 9 January 1901, the Metropolitan Police Force of Manila was established, headed by then Military Governor General Arthur McArthur Jr.

After only six months, the Manila Police Department was created by virtue of Philippine Commission Act No. 183. It was headed by Capt. George Curry. After 123 years, Lacuna notes that the institution continues to promote peace and order and provide security and safety for Manilans through careful and efficient implementation of the laws in all corners of the city.

Lacuna said that in her over two decades in public office in Manila, she had witnessed how the premier police force gave their best and full performance of their functions.

As MPD policemen, the lady mayor said she is full of hope that they will serve as role models for the citizens of Manila to emulate.

The mayor also called on them to treasure the trust and confidence given by the city government and its constituency and to serve with heads held up high, with their whole heart and dedication, and with humility and empathy.

Lacuna said that as the city’s chief executive, she is grateful for the service that the MPD renders with much dedication, love and concern for the people they serve.

She cited the MPD police as the reason why Manilans are able to sleep well at night and wake up to and live in a city that is safe.