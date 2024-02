LATEST

It’s banana o’clock

LOOK: A truck full of bananas (saba) unloads at a market in Kamias, Quezon City on Monday, 19 February 2024. Saba, also known as "Cardaba", is the most versatile among the banana varieties in the Philippines, as it can be used for desserts or savory dishes and is rich in potassium. | 📷 Analy Labor