Gov’t cracks down on cyanide fishing

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine government will pursue legal action against the foreign fishermen engaged in cyanide fishing at Bajo de Masinloc if the evidence so warrants.

Marcos made the statement as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources was directed to gather evidence to back the suspicion that foreign fishermen had been using cyanide to fish at the shoal.

Earlier, the BFAR said that some Filipino fishermen had reported that Vietnamese and Chinese fishermen had been using cyanide in the shared fishing ground.

“The BFAR said it’s really happening. Some fishermen have been saying it has been going on for a long time,” Marcos said.

“I do know that there have been cases of cyanide fishing even here in the Philippines before, but I think the reason it’s more alarming now is that it has become more prevalent,” he said.

The President said the government was “definitely” alarmed by the reports. He stressed that cyanide fishing was a destructive practice, not only on the livelihood of the fishermen but on the entire marine ecosystem.

Cyanide fishing can cause coral bleaching and kill corals. Coral reefs play a vital role as they serve as breeding grounds, habitats, and food sources for fish.

While acknowledging previous instances of cyanide fishing in the Philippines, Marcos emphasized the heightened concern due to the reported prevalence of its use in the Scarborough Shoal.

“If we feel that there are enough grounds to (file legal actions), then we will,” he said.

The National Security Council said earlier this week that it would probe the matter, directing the BFAR to finalize its report with the evidence.

In a public briefing, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya stressed the need to be careful with the claims. It underscored that the government needs to investigate and validate the matter.

Malaya said the Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General were collaborating on the investigation of environmental degradation to strengthen the case against China.