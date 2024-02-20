DSWD navigates challenges of providing rice assistance to 4Ps beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Tuesday said the Department of Agriculture's proposal of having rice as assistance given to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program poses a significant hurdle for them.

While acknowledging the potential benefits for farmers and inflation relief, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized the logistical challenges associated with implementing such a scheme.

"We're continuously discussing with the Department of Agriculture on how to implement this," Gatchalian said in a Palace briefing, highlighting the difficulties of distributing rice to 4.4 million beneficiaries scattered across the country, many in remote areas.

"Issues like rice storage, carrying large quantities, and cost analysis need to be addressed," he added.

He stressed that the DSWD is committed to finding solutions that benefit both beneficiaries and producers. However, the primary concern remains ensuring that the assistance doesn't create additional burdens for citizens.

"Assistance should not make life harder for our fellow citizens," Gatchalian stated. "If we know our beneficiaries will face more difficulties, we won't pursue it."

Last week, Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary Roger Navarro mentioned that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering the suggestion of providing rice instead of cash as assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Navarro suggested that substituting cash with rice in the 4Ps program could potentially alleviate rice inflation.

However, Gatchalian said that even the President expressed logistical concerns regarding the proposal.

"I told the President we would continue studying the proposal, but the President also said there might be logistical challenges. So we are not saying no, studies are ongoing, but taking into account the logistics needed so that our fellow citizens won't have a hard time," Gatchalian said.

Administered by the DSWD, the 4Ps serves as the government's primary strategy for poverty reduction, as outlined in Republic Act 11310, also known as the "Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program Institutionalization Act," signed on 17 April 2019.

Following the model of conditional cash transfer programs in other developing nations, the 4Ps offers cash assistance to recipients contingent upon their fulfillment of program requirements.