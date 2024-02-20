Clark Water allocates P5.56-B for service improvement projects

Clark Water, a subsidiary of Manila Water Philippine Ventures, has set aside P5.56 billion for several projects to improve its services as the sole water and wastewater service provider of the Clark Freeport Zone.

Manila Water Philippine Ventures CEO and Clark Water President Melvin John Tan said on Tuesday that the capital expenditure allocation will particularly fund infrastructure projects including water security, ensuring service quality, accessibility, and continuity, as well as maintaining regulatory compliance.

Tan disclosed that Clark Water plans to augment its current supply by embarking on the exploration of sustainable water sources and water reuse.

On wastewater management, the company will strengthen its environmental regulations by completing retrofitting and construction projects at its wastewater treatment facility.

Additionally, Clark Water will also be expanding its current treatment plant to accommodate the anticipated growth in wastewater discharge from existing and future locators within the CFZ.

Since taking over CFZ’s water and wastewater operations in 2000, Clark Water’s investment strategy resulted in 24/7 availability of water supply, 99.9 percent water supply coverage, 100 percent wastewater service coverage, and 100 percent water quality compliance with Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water.

Clark Water was also able to reduce non-revenue water from 55% in 2000 to 6 percent in 2023, recovering a volume of 20 million liters per day.

Presently, Clark Water is serving more than 1,000 locators in the CFZ, with around 2,000 water service connections.