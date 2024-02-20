Business developments in Nasugbu stopped due to DAR order

The outpouring taxes and revenue that could have been utilized by the local government of Nasugbu, Batangas from the new development projects there were now stalled because of the Consolidated Order released by the Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

In an interview with a resort owner in Nasugbu who is one of the buyers of certificate of land ownership award, some projects of his fellow resort owners were put on hold as the eviction order to vacate their lands is imminent.

The DAR Consolidated divides the three haciendas of Caylaway, Banilad and Palico by 50-50 percent to affected agrarian reform beneficiaries or ARBs, and 50 percent to the hacienda’s former owner Roxas and Company, Inc., who is now reclaiming the land.

“Because of that order, huminto muna kami sa pagpapaayos ng aming mga negosyo dahil hindi namin alam kung hanggang kelan pa kami mananatili dito. And because of that, apektado talaga ang mga businesses dito,” the resort owner, who wished not to be identified, said.

He said more than 50 resorts are located in Nasugbu that have been providing taxes and jobs to the locals.

Based on the survey of the DAR, more than 10 hectares are now home for resorts, as revealed by DAR Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Napoleon Galit in an interview.

In Barangay Aga alone, businesses operating there have provided more than P8 million in terms of taxes in 2023 alone.

Status quo

Undersecretary Galit, in a separate interview, said the implementation of the Consolidated Order will not be implemented abruptly, as the affected residents and farmers will be given a status quo condition.

“Our representatives, particularly the Provincial Agrarian Reform of Batangas, along with the Municipal Agrarian Reform Officer of Nasugbu, will go down to the affected barangays to talk to the residents. So habang hindi pa ito nangyayari, hindi muna natin ipapagalaw ang mga properties dyan until maresolba ito,” Galit said.

As to the motion for reconsideration filed by the ARBs through their lawyer, Atty. Mario Cerro, Galit said they cannot divulge whether the MR will be granted because of the sub judicial ruling of the court.

“During an adjudication process, DAR will be seated as judge. Affected ARBs who can prove that they are not qualified will be immediately resolved. Whatever happens, we will resolve that,” according to Galit.

Earlier, one of the lawyers of Roxas and Company, Inc. or RCI, Atty. Irene Grace Villadolid said the firm will heed to the consolidated order released by DAR, but said they are even willing to sit down with the ARBs and CLOA holders, along with the DAR, to settle the land dispute that involves 2,941 hectares of land being repossessed by the publicly listed company.

Villadolid said they are not aware of the situation and just read the news that some properties are already sold.

“If the DAR will summon us, then we are willing to comply and to air our side,” she said.

She said they are deferring on the DAR consolidated order, dividing the three haciendas, Palico, Banilad, and Caylaway, into a 50-50, which according to DAR, is a “win-win” situation for the affected farmers.