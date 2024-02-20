Dear Atty. Peachy,

I met Chris, an American citizen, when I was in Dubai for a business trip about three years ago. He is an engineer working for one of the companies in Dubai. We continued communicating with each other and it did not take too long for us to enter into a committed relationship.

During our relationship, Chris would send me gifts, including monetary gifts. He would tell me to buy whatever I wanted with his monetary gifts. Last year, during his Christmas vacation in the Philippines, he proposed marriage to me and I, being so much in love with him then, blissfully accepted his marriage proposal.

We have not set a date yet but we have started talking about the other details of the wedding such as the church, the reception and where we will stay after our wedding.

Two weeks ago, however, I learned from a common friend of ours that Chris was not yet legally divorced from his first wife. He lied about his marital status and told me that he was a divorced man even if he was still married to his first wife.

I felt so betrayed and, thus, broke off our engagement. Chris tried to explain and win me back but when I did not budge, he threatened to sue me for breach of promise to marry. He said he would get back every cent he sent me.

Does he have a cause of action against me? My cousin who is a paralegal in a law firm told me that the Supreme Court has previously awarded damages in a case involving a breach of promise to marry.

Ana