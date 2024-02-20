Boy’s Samar-Manila bike ride in search of mother stopped

PALO, Leyte — Personnel of the Philippine National Police manning a checkpoint in Allen, Northern Samar stopped a 14-year-old boy in his attempt to pedal all the way to Metro Manila in search of his mother.

The minor, “Ryan,” sought the help of police officers manning the checkpoint along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Jubasan in Allen so he would be allowed to board the ferry boat at the Sta. Clara Port.

The boat was going to Matnog, Sorsogon last Friday.

Ryan told the police he had no fare money and that he was planning to drive his bicycle to Manila when he reached the port in Matnog.

The distance from Matnog port to Manila is 580 kilometers via the Maharlika Highway.

The minor told the police officers that his father died in 2019 in Biri, Northern Samar, and that his mother is working in Metro Manila. The boy added he is a Grade 4 pupil in Mondragon, Northern Samar.

The officers manning the checkpoint immediately turned the boy over to the Women and Children Protection Section of the Allen Municipal Police Station, hich in turn coordinated with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office of Northern Samar.

The Northern Samar PSWDO later learned that the boy’s mother has a brother in Catubig town, whom they contacted to temporarily take custody of the child while the authorities are looking for the mother in Manila.