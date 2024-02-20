Beyond Rides and Deliveries: A Look at How these Filipinos Succeed in Life with the Help of Grab

Erlita Lebosada, a dedicated GrabCar driver-partner, has been a valuable member of the Grab driver community for over eight years. “Ang Grab ang pangunahin namin source of income ng tatlo kong anak. Bilang isang single mother, naging napaka-halaga sa akin na merong stable at maganda na kita para masiguro na ‘di lang kami nakakaraos sa araw-araw, kundi nakakapamuhay nang komportable.” After years of dedication and hard work, Erlita has finally achieved her dream of owning a six-seater Toyota Innova. Passengers who have the pleasure of riding with Erlita are in for a delightful experience, as she proudly operates her vehicle as a Hello Kitty-themed GrabCar — marrying her love for driving and the global feline icon by adorning her vehicle with her personal collectibles. “Mahalaga na masaya ang mga pasahero kaya maliban sa safe na pag-dadrive at magandang service, nakakatuwa na nakapagbibigay tayo ng ngiti ‘pag nakikita nila si Hello Kitty. Masaya ako na makapag-bigay nang maginhawang transportasyon sa mga commuter kasama ang mga collectibles ko. At syempre, nakakagagalak na naitataguyod ko ang aking pamilya sa pamamagitan ng passion ko na ito.”

Erlita, a single mother, emphasizes the significance of the work flexibility provided by Grab. This flexibility allows her to manage her time effectively, prioritizing her responsibilities as a mother above all else. She appreciates the autonomy Grab offers, stating, “Sa Grab, wala akong boss kaya hawak ko ang oras ko. Dahil dito, natutukan ko ang aking mga anak habang pinapanatili ko ang aking hanap-buhay.”

Christofer Maglinao: Dreams Achieved One Delivery at a Time

In an ADB study in 2023, it was revealed that the average daily income of GrabFood delivery-partners is approximately double the minimum wage, allowing them to effectively enjoy above-par earnings on the platform. This optimal earnings potential continues to attract Filipinos aspiring for a better life for themselves and their families.

Among them is former ice cream agent and ukay-ukay seller Christofer Maglinao – a GrabFood delivery-partner. “Okay naman po ang kita ko noon, pero sa GrabFood bilang rider, mas natutustusan ko po ang pangangailangan ng aking pamilya, lalo na pagdating sa maintenance medicine ng aking mga magulang.” Christofer serves as his family’s primary provider. Now in his fourth year as a delivery-partner, Christofer looks back at key milestones he was able to achieve thanks to his dedication to his livelihood. Among those that he takes most pride in is sending his siblings to school and being able to sustain his family’s day-to-day essentials.

As a proud owner of his motorcycle, Christofer now plies the road more confidently as he inches closer to his dreams one delivery at a time — with his next stop being buying his family’s very own home.

Sarah Aguja: A Champion Peddling Through the Metro

Sarah Francesca Aguja, a dedicated GrabFood delivery-partner since June 22, 2019, transitioned from the corporate world to prioritize her mental well-being. She appreciates the flexible schedule Grab offers, allowing her to enjoy hobbies and time with loved ones. Sarah’s main goal is to support her parents, her mother with chronic diseases, and her retired father. Her role at GrabFood not only covers their daily needs but also allows her to save for emergencies and leisure activities. As a member of the Grab cycling group, she enjoys special incentives and welfare programs like insurance packages — empowering her to brave the roads of the metro with an extra layer of safety and protection.

Aguja has recently been honored with the prestigious title of Padyak Champion by The Mobility Awards. This accolade is exclusively bestowed upon the most exceptional cyclist messengers and delivery riders who are involved in on-demand and parcel delivery services. This accomplishment serves as a powerful endorsement of their extraordinary dedication and superior performance in the delivery industry, all while upholding sustainable transportation methods.

“Malaki po ang pasasalamat ko na ako ay naging isang GrabFood Cyclist. Dahil dito, natutustusan ko at nasusuportahan ko ang aking pamilya. Bukod dito, nakakapag travel din ako na isa sa mga kinahihiligan ko. Katulad ng Grab, hindi po ako tumitigil sa paghahanap ng paraan para mas mapabuti pa ang aking hanapbuhay. Sa pamamagitan ng aking pagde-deliver, ako rin po ay unti-unti na rin na nakakapag invest sa mga negosyo at stocks,”Aguja proudly shares.

A Viable Livelihood for Kuya and Ate Grab

The aspirations of Grab partners revolve around a central theme — to attain a brighter future for themselves and those that they hold dear in life. This reality serves as a polestar for Grab in growing and sustaining a robust marketplace that is best positioned to provide a viable livelihood to every partner.

Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz shares, “It is a common view that Grab is a towering figure in the Philippine tech and mobility industry. And this stature transcends mere business figures for us — it is a meaningful quest to lift as many more Filipinos with us as we sustain our ecosystem’s growth. This is why Grab is committed to striving each day to be the best superapp for the everyday Filipino because thousands of individuals, like Erlita, Christofer, and Sarah, depend on us to lead the way.”