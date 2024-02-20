Angat water level keeps dropping

The reservoir water level, or RWL, of Angat Dam, which provides potable water to the majority of Metro Manila areas and nearby provinces, continues to decline, based on the latest monitoring of the weather state bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, or PAGASA, on Monday.

Based on the agency’s observation at 6 a.m., the RWL of the said dam is 207.78 meters, a -0.20 decrease from the 207.98 RWL recorded the previous day at the same time.

Its present RWL is -4.22 short of its normal high water level, or NHWL, of 212.00 meters.

The Binga Dam in Itogon, Benguet, however, registered the biggest drop in RWL in the past 24 hours, recording a -0.99 decline.

Its current RWL is 596.18 meters, which was 570.17 the previous day. Its present RWL is -5.82 lower than its 575.00 NHWL.

Magat Dam also incurred a -0.41 water level reduction from the RWL of 178.69 meters on Sunday to the current RWL of 178.28 meters, a -14.72 shortfall from its NWHL of 193.00 meters.

Other Luzon dams that exhibited a decline in water level are the Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija, the San Roque Dam in Pangasinan, and the La Mesa Dam in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, the Ipo and Ambuklao dams registered a 0.01 and 0.02 increase in their 24-hour water level deviation, respectively.

Moreover, Caliraya Dam’s water level is currently 287.92, 1.07 up from its previous RWL of 286.85. No NHWL was provided.

In an interview last week, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said that Angat Dam’s water is still sufficient to supply Metro Manila and nearby areas despite its observed continuous water level decline.